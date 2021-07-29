Nema launches campaign to clean up Nairobi River basin

Thwake Dam

The expansive Thwake Dam in Makueni County. Nema has embarked on a clean-up of the Nairobi River basin in order to save the Sh82 billion dam from pollution.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has embarked on a clean-up of the Nairobi River basin in order to save the Sh82 billion Thwake Dam from pollution.

