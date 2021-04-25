Nema arrests 13 Nairobi traders found with plastic bags

A sugarcane vendor who was among the 13 small scale traders arrested in Nairobi on April 23, 2021, for using single banned plastic bags.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Ndunda

Nation Media Group

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) has arrested 13 small scale traders in Nairobi for using polythene bags in a heightened crackdown on use of the banned carrier bads.

