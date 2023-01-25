Needy learners in Nairobi benefit from Sh3 million bursary

Dozens of needy learners got a boost after bursary cheques worth Sh3 million were handed over to them.

Nairobi South MCA Waithera Chege told Nation that 600 bursary forms were issued on Wednesday and each beneficiary will get Sh5,000.

Parents have complained that the amount allocated for bursaries in the ward is not enough to cater for all deserving cases.

But Ms Chege said that applicants who did not receive the bursaries this term will be given priority during the second term.

“This time round, the government is giving out bursaries twice a year — in Term One and Term Two,” Ms Chege said.

The lawmaker noted that this would relieve parents of the burden of paying fees and aid the government’s efforts towards achieving its 100 per cent transition policy.

Pandemic layoffs

Ms Chege noted that the area has seen an upsurge of learners with difficulty in paying fees, citing unemployment brought about by last year’s Covid-19 pandemic layoffs as a contributing factor to rising poverty levels.

Mass evictions carried out last year to pave way for a housing and road project, the MCA added, had also robbed locals of their livelihoods.

Roadside stalls belonging to thousands of traders in Fuata Nyayo and Mariguini informal settlements were pulled down to pave way for the road project.