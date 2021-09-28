Naked suspect jumps from Embakasi building to escape police

A suspect was on Monday night admitted to Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi after he jumped from the third floor of a building to evade arrest.

Didmus Mong’are narrowly escaped death after he leaped to the ground from his kitchen balcony at Amani apartments in Embakasi.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the police were seeking Mong’are for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences.

“Sgt (W) Rose Mwanzia had stormed his house at 10am, accompanied by Constable Geoffrey Koros, to arrest him for obtaining money by false pretenses. However, in a bid to trick the officers, Mong’are emerged from his bedroom naked, prompting the officers to allow him time to dress up.

“But after putting on a pair of denim pants and a checked shirt, Mong’are...flew from the balcony,” DCI said, adding that he broke some limbs and was taken to hospital afterwards.