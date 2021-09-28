Naked suspect jumps from Embakasi building to escape police

Didmus Mong’are narrowly escaped death after he leaped to the ground from his kitchen balcony. 

By  Hilary Kimuyu

A suspect was on Monday night admitted to Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi after he jumped from the third floor of a building to evade arrest.

