Nairobi West Equity Bank branch closed after attack

The Nairobi West Equity Bank branch has been closed after a knife attack.

There is a standoff at Equity Bank, Nairobi West Branch as police officers work round the clock to ascertain what transpired.

A knife-wielding man allegedly stabbed two guards at the entrance of the bank.

Lang'ata Sub County police boss says there was a shooting but could not confirm whether the person was dead or not.

"He has been taken to hospital as we talk am at the scene and will keep you updated," she said.

A security guard at the scene narrated to Nation how the incident happened.

“We rushed to rescue the two guards as the man forcefully entered the bank. The injured have been taken to Nairobi West Hospital,” said the guard who witnessed what had transpired.

The guard further said the attacker was in the company of a woman but her current whereabouts are unknown.

By the time of going to press, police officers were busy trying to repulse a big crowd that was building.

Plain-cloth police officers

The scene was full of armed and plain-cloth police officers who kept entering and leaving in turns.

“We just heard gunshots and when we rushed to the scene we were asked to stand at a distance by the police,” said a witness who was at the scene.

It has been established that the man had not seen where the armed police officers were seated reason he rushed to attack the guards.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established as investigations are ongoing.

When the Nation arrived at the scene the gate along Kodi Road was sealed off.





Kodi Road Association Chairman Kiplagat Chebii told the Nation that all residents were safe.

In a statement, Equity Bank management confirmed the incident saying that the branch had been closed temporarily.

“Kindly note that we had a distress incident today morning at our Nairobi West Branch where an armed person attempted to gain access into the banking hall,” the statement read in part.