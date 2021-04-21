Nairobi Water cuts supply to CBD after 'expressway contractor damages pipes'

The ongoing construction of Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road in this photo taken on April 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi Water on Wednesday cut off the water supply to the entire Central Business District due to damaged pipes.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Murang’a farmers oppose Kerra’s acquisition of private land

  2. Man arrested with fake cigarettes worth Sh2million 

  3. Governors decry shortage of Covid testing kits

  4. Kilifi headteacher asks CS Magoha to fulfil pledge on infrastructure 

  5. Elections leave NCCK Isiolo branch divided

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.