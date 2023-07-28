Nairobi teacher charged with manslaughter after pupil he hit on the head dies in hospital

A primary school teacher in Nairobi has been charged with manslaughter after a pupil he hit on the head in class died in hospital.

Lawrence Muthini Kasivi was charged at the Makadara Magistrate Court with causing the death of Emmanuel Muiruri, 11, at Dandora, Kamukunji Sub County in Nairobi on May 17.

The suspect is a teacher at Wangu Primary School where Muiruri was a pupil.

The learner had mistakenly gone home with a classmate's school bag on May 16 because they looked similar and returned it the next day after realising it was not his.

However, Mr Kasivi, his class teacher, hit the learner on the head as punishment before he fell unconscious.

The minor's parents were informed by Mr Kasivi's colleague that their child “was very sick” and that they were needed at school.

On arrival, they found their son unconscious and took him to a nearby dispensary in the company of teachers and Muiruri's classmates.

The doctors at the dispensary referred them to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi where they took him, still unconscious, and he was treated and discharged two days later with referrals to Kenyatta National Hospital and Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

However, Muiruri's parents continued to take him to hospitals for treatment without any improvement and his health continued to deteriorate.

He later developed complications at home and was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he died on July 3.

Although the matter had been reported to the police on May 20, the minor had not recorded a statement with investigators but had told his parents and doctors that he had been injured by Mr Kasivi, who was his class teacher, for going home with another child's school bag.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Muiruri died of remote traumatic brain injury and the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that Mr Kasivi be charged with manslaughter after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) concluded its investigation.

On Thursday, the suspect denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

He was released on a Sh100,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of the same amount.

The case will come up for mention on September 28 ahead of the trial that kicks off on January 15 next year.

A teacher at the school and three pupils who are classmates of Muiruri and who witnessed the assault have recorded statements with the DCI and are listed as witnesses in the case against Mr Kasivi.

A pathologist who conducted the post-mortem examination and several health workers who attended Muiruri at Dandora Dispensary and MLKH are also listed as witnesses in the case.