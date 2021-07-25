We’re dying of hunger, city street families say, appeal for food

Nairobi street families

Nairobi Street Families Consortium Secretary-General Fatuma Shahezam. She said a member of the street families had died of hunger and appealed for food from the government.

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

They also want to be considered for universal healthcare being rolled out by the government.

Street families in Nairobi have called on the government to take their plight seriously following the death of three of them last week due to what they says is hunger and lack of proper healthcare.

