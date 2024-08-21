Nairobi residents caught urinating in public ordered to clean mortuary, sweep CBD streets

30 people arrested on Monday night for urinating and littering the streets of Nairobi have been sentenced to community service that includes cleaning a mortuary.

A Nairobi court on Tuesday ordered some of the offenders to clean Nairobi Funeral Home (formerly City Mortuary) and sweep select streets in the Central Business District (CBD). The rest were ordered to clean Uhuru Park.

They started undertaking their community service on Wednesday, including clean-up of the morgue. The offenders who were sentenced to clean the mortuary were given gloves, water buckets and brushes, and ordered to ensure the facility was clean.

The 30 men were arrested in a raid by officers from Nairobi County Environment Department.

The clean-up of the morgue was supervised by county city askaris and officers from the Health and Environment departments.

Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria led the operation. He thanked the magistrate for rendering the punishment, saying it should serve as a lesson to those breaking the law.

“It is very wrong for people to urinate and dump garbage anywhere within the Central Business District (CBD),” said Mr Mosiria.

He urged Nairobians to familiarise themselves with city by-laws and the Nairobi Public Nuisance Act 2021.

According to the Nairobi Public Nuisance Act 2021, urinating or defecating in a public place carries a Sh10,000 fine or a six-month jail sentence or both.

Others, include blowing your nose without a handkerchief or tissue, risks fines between Sh10,000 and Sh500,000, or an imprisonment term of between 6 to 12 months.