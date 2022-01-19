Nairobi motorists stuck in heavy traffic

Nairobi motorists have been stuck in heavy traffic on Mombasa Road for hours following heavy rains that have pounded Nairobi and its environs.

Several road users were forced to use feeder roads as they jostled to avoid Mombasa Road on Wednesday evening.

The traffic affected the stretch between Imara Daima, General Motors, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, all the way to Mlolongo. Wednesday's traffic was blamed on the ongoing construction of Nairobi Expressway.

Recently, the contractor has been raising a beam near Mlolongo, prompting the closure of a section of the busy highway. The three-lane road had to be reduced to one, thus causing heavy traffic jam from City Cabanas to Mlolongo.

The traffic also spilled to the Central Business District (CBD) where motorists were stuck for hours on their way home.

Last week, Kenya National Highways Authority cautioned commuters, motorists, and other road users to brace for snarl-ups and congestion.

In a weather forecast on Monday, the meteorological department said some parts of the capital city will receive between moderate to heavy rainfall.

"Most parts of Nairobi County are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall," Met said.

"Plan well and avoid traffic, especially late afternoon to evening hours."

On Friday, Met said moderate rains were expected in parts of the country.