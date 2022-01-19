Nairobi motorists stuck in heavy traffic

Traffic jam

Traffic on Mombasa Road stretching from Imara Daima  to Mlolongo.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Nairobi motorists have been stuck in heavy traffic on Mombasa Road for hours following heavy rains that have pounded Nairobi and its environs.

