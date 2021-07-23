Nairobi MCAs warned against exposing ‘bare’ tummies on Zoom

Nairobi County Assembly ward representatives attending plenary sittings via Zoom have been asked to “style up”.

This as some of them were reproached for dressing inappropriately during online meetings with some accused of exposing their “naked tummies” while logged in.

Raising the concern, temporary Speaker Emapet Kemunto warned the concerned county legislators to style up.

“I have a concern about some members who keep on showing us their bare tummies and all on Zoom. We are not concerned about that. We are here to help mwananchi. Please it is really distressing. Style up,” said Ms Kemunto as she adjourned the assembly until next week Tuesday.

This is not the first time the city assembly’s Zoom meetings have come with drama. In February this year, Nairobi South MCA Waithera Chege had complained about a fellow legislator's goats ‘storming’ the virtual plenary sittings.

She complained that it happened on one such occasion when the assembly was discussing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Ms Chege called on the assembly’s ICT department to wake up and save them the continuing embarrassment.

“Mr Speaker, before I proceed, allow me to make a very short statement about the ICT Department. We had very big day here when we were discussing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Even this morning when we clocked in for the 9:30am sitting, you could hear some goats in our virtual meeting. I wish to request through your office, the ICT department needs to wake up,” said the deputy majority whip.

“We don’t want to experience the same embarrassment like the one we saw the other day and this morning. Therefore, this House needs to be respected and things need to be done professionally,” she added.

The Nairobi County Assembly adopted virtual plenary sittings in July last year in order to minimise physical interactions.

This was in response to a directive by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua regarding containment measures against the spread of Covid-19.