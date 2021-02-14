Nairobi MCAs split on BBI Bill as debate begins this week

Divisions have rocked Nairobi County Assembly ahead of a debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional (Amendment) Bill this week.

This is after a section of MCAs poked holes into the Bill that was committed to the assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee last Tuesday.

The Bill, which is set for public participation on Wednesday, has elicited divided opinions among the 122 MCAs, who are now pulling in different directions.

On one hand are ward reps allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who have expressed reservations about the Bill, while the rest have vowed to pass the draft law en mass.

Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi tore into the Bill, saying, although the initiative promises many good things, some are not practical.

She wondered how the national government will ensure that 35 per cent of revenue gets to counties whereas15 per cent has been a struggle.

“Most of the proposals in the report only require political goodwill and not a referendum for them to be implemented. How practical is the 35 per cent allocation going by the country’s debt situation and dwindling revenue collection,” Posed Ms Thumbi.

Ms Silvia Museiya, another MCA, said the Bill should have been left to the people to decide instead of politicians.

“As a leader, I will not influence people for or against it. I will maintain neutrality and let the people decide,” she said.

Support guaranteed

However, Majority Whip Paul Kados said even though he knows that there are a few MCAs in the ‘hustler movement’ who will oppose the Bill, he is optimistic that their number will be inconsequential.

“I can tell you without any doubt that all our MCAs will support the Bill. I am going to be in charge of mobilising members to vote for the document in the assembly, and it will pass by over 90 per cent support.”

Majority Leader Abdi Guyo said the Bill will sail through, with Nairobi joining other assemblies — including Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay — that have passed the bill.

Mr Guyo said BBI portends well for devolution, citing increased funding and ward development fund for not only ensuring uniform development across the 85 wards in the city but also accelerating completion of stalled projects.

“Through the ward fund, power will be given to residents to identify the projects they want to be implemented in wards. No one will be a hostage of a governor,” said Mr Guyo.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada said he will rally his troops to ensure the Bill is passed without any hitches.

“As ODM leader at the assembly, I can tell you without any doubt that all our MCAs will support the Bill. I am going to be in charge of mobilising members to vote for it.”