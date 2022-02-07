Nairobi MCAs resume sittings with budget topping the agenda

Nairobi County Assembly

A past session of Nairobi County Assembly. Nairobi MCAs resume sittings after a two-month recess with the budget at the top of the agenda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi County Assembly resumes sittings on Tuesday February 8 after a two-month recess that started on December 2, with the budget at the top of the agenda.

