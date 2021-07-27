Nairobi MCAs rally against Zoom sittings citing laziness, low morale

Nairobi County Assembly

 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly at a past sitting.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The county legislators say virtual plenaries on Zoom are not effective as only a few members log in, and that even those who log in do not exhibit seriousness.

A section of Nairobi MCAs now want the county assembly to resume physical plenary sittings, arguing virtual sessions lack seriousness.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.