Nairobi MCAs raise red flag over unaudited revenue system

A Nairobi City County Assembly ad hoc committee investigating the county government's revenue system has raised a red flag over the system, which it says has never been audited since 2013.

The 13-member committee, chaired by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, has also said the details of the administrator of the system remain unknown.

This comes after the committee invited members of the executive, who said they have no control over the revenue system, which the committee says is controlled by national government officials.

“We are alarmed as members of the committee to discover that the revenue systems have never been audited since their automation in 2013, making it impossible to determine the actual revenue collected. Moreover, the ownership and administration details on Nairobi Pay remain elusive, raising serious concerns. There is no documented agreement between the Nairobi City County Government and Nairobi Pay,” Mr Imwatok said.

Mr Imwatok said the committee has invited members of the public to give their views on the revenue system

“We would like to assure the citizens of Nairobi that the committee is steadfast and committed to uncovering the truth behind the issues [of] the collection of revenue in Nairobi. We also would like to call upon Nairobians and Kenyans at large to embrace patriotism and volunteer any information that they may have regarding this matter,” he added.

This comes as it emerges that City Hall's revenue collection has dwindled over the years despite the automation of 135 revenue streams.

Despite the official handover from the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) more than a year ago, the devolved unit is unable to access the Nairobi Revenue Service (NRS) platform.

During a Senate hearing in July this year, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja ,while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, said efforts to get access to the e-construction system used by City Hall had proved futile. The e-construction system is used for the payment of land rates and contains construction approvals issued by the county.

This, Mr Sakaja said, has made it difficult for the county to access records and data of its clients and make necessary amendments.

The Auditor-General, who also appeared before the Senate committee, said it was difficult to audit the revenue collected by the county as there is no access to the revenue system.

This has made it difficult for Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu to ascertain the accuracy of the figures reported by the devolved unit.

Members of the executive, who appeared before the committee from various sectors, also complained about their inability to reconcile revenue collected due to lack of access to the system. They told the committee that they only have access to the dashboard, which allows them to see the revenue generated by the county.

The county also currently relies on two bank accounts opened by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) into which the revenue collected is deposited.

It was not immediately clear who the signatories to the bank accounts were, as the committee requested the tabling of the bank statements and the names of the signatories.

Documents tabled before the committee showed that the county collected the highest revenue of Sh12 billion during former governor Evans Kidero's administration.

The county collected Sh10 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year under the current governor, Johnson Sakaja.