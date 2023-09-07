Nairobi MCAs call for prosecution of liquor board officials

Nairobi MCAs have called upon the anti-corruption watchdog to act upon a report that recommends the prosecution of five former City Hall officials over the misappropriation of County Alcoholic Drinks and Liquor Licensing Board funds running into millions of shillings.

Speaking while presenting the report to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Select Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Chege Mwaura said the recommendation follows an audit on the liquor board finances for the financial years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.

“We have had a comprehensive conversation with the commission and they have promised to take action on the officers mentioned and to recover public funds lost during the financial years,” Mr Chege said.

The officials mentioned in the report are Alan Igambi (former Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives executive), Dr Jairus Musumba (former Chief Officer for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives), Mohamed Sahal (former Chief Officer for Trade and Tourism), Hesbon Agwena (former director) and Julius Matekwa (former accountant at the board).

The MCAs said the individuals served as the accounting officers for the liquor fund when a number of procurement laws were breached.

Among the grave issues that the MCAs flagged include lack of receipts for revenue collected in the financial years ending 2018/2019 and 2019/2020. Although the board collected Sh427 million and Sh515million respectively, it did not provide evidence of the remittance to the bank account operated by the fund.

“This is a board that has not been audited for the past two years. They have been collecting revenue but the officials opted to spend lavishly by going to exotic destinations. We call upon the commission to act and recover public resources that were lost,” Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai said.

The ward representatives also questioned the officials following an auditor-general’s report tabled before the Nairobi City County Assembly that said the liquor board misappropriated funds.