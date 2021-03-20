Nairobi MCAs approve motion to rename Accra Road after Kenneth Matiba

Kenneth Matiba

Veteran politician Kenneth Matiba waves at a crowd as he leaves Kimorori Primary School grounds in Murang'a County on May 19, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The county legislators on Thursday unanimously agreed that renaming the road will be a fitting tribute to a man who sacrificed his life for a better Kenya.

Nairobi MCAs have commenced plans to honour second liberation icon Kenneth Stanley Matiba by renaming a road in the city centre after him.

