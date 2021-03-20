Nairobi MCAs approve motion to rename Accra Road after Kenneth Matiba

Nairobi MCAs have commenced plans to honour second liberation icon Kenneth Stanley Matiba by renaming a road in the city centre after him.

The ward representatives approved a motion to rename Accra Road the Kenneth Matiba Road in tribute to the former Ford-Asili party leader, about three years after his demise.

The veteran politician died at Karen Hospital on April 18, 2018 at the age of 85.

In a motion by Nairobi Central Ward MCA Daniel Ngegi, the county legislators on Thursday unanimously agreed that renaming the road will be a fitting tribute to a man who sacrificed his life for a better Kenya.

They raised concerns that despite Matiba’s immense contributions to the country, not much has been done to honour him.

Mr Ngegi said Matiba’s contributions to the multi-party democracy the country currently enjoys cannot be gainsaid and that the renaming of the road will go a long way in ensuring he is remembered for generations to come.

He noted that the former Kiharu MP and 1992 presidential candidate also left an indelible mark in the hospitality and education sectors and was an accomplished public servant, having served as the first indigenous African permanent secretary for education in 1963.

Freedom fighter

Matiba also served as the permanent secretary for commerce, chair of the Kenya Football Federation between 1974 and 1978, and minister of health, culture and social services, as well as transport and communication.

“This assembly urges the County Executive, in conjunction with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, to rename Accra Road in Nairobi Central Ward to Kenneth Matiba Road in honour of the pro-democracy icon regarded as one of the pioneers of democracy, evident by his heroic efforts in pressing for the return of multiparty democracy in the 1990s,” said Mr Ngegi.

He went on to describe Matiba as a modern-day freedom fighter who helped free the country from the dark days.

Matatus line up along Accra Road in Nairobi as students return to school on January 5, 2021, following a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Themendu and nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua said Matiba risked his life for the betterment of the country so that Kenyans could enjoy freedom.

Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto said it is unfortunate that Matiba has not been honoured like most of his contemporaries.

Mr Ngegi said Accra Road played a significant role during the clamour for multi-partyism as it was a place of refuge for Matiba during the Saba Saba day.

Matiba would use Accra Hotel, owned by the late Nairobi Mayor John King’ori, to regroup and re-strategise after being clobbered and tear-gassed, he said.

Allies ‘reunited’

Mr Ngegi added that renaming the road will help reunite allies and second liberation heroes - Matiba and Charles Rubia.

Charles Rubia Road runs from Nyamakima to River Road while Accra Road runs from Moi Avenue to Charles Rubia Road.

“The two gentlemen were only separated by death. It is very unfortunate that they did not live long enough to enjoy the fruits of what they fought for,” the MCA said.

A number of roads in Nairobi have been renamed in honour of men and women of great standing.

They include Lord Delamere Avenue which was changed to Kenyatta Avenue in honour of founding President Jomo Kenyatta; Government Avenue which became Moi Avenue in honour of second President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, and Forest Road, which has been renamed in honour of Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai.

On Friday, First Avenue in Eastleigh was renamed Yusuf Haji Avenue in honour of the Garissa senator who died in February.