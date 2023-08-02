Nairobi MCAs okay bid to launch county TV, radio stations

The Nairobi City County government has revived efforts by previous administrations to establish television and radio stations to disseminate information to the city residents.

The county administration is expected to have its own radio and television stations as well as a Governor's Press Unit following the passage of a Motion seeking the establishment of the media channels.

The Motion, moved by Deputy Majority Whip Joyce Muthoni, was unanimously supported by the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Ms Muthoni said the establishment of the media stations will save the county the amount of money it spends on advertising.

According to Ms Muthoni, the channels will play a key role in disseminating information about the county as well as generating revenue for the county government.

Huge audience

"I see it as another source of revenue for the county. We can customise it and make it more social and bring in other institutions, investors and even the national government because they can reach a huge audience in Nairobi," she said.

Ms Muthoni also brushed aside concerns that the county's broadcasters will struggle to attract advertisers, saying that stations that are struggling have failed to upgrade their technology.

"This will be a social media outlet for Nairobi. We will tailor it to ensure that the young people are attracted. Most of the media stations you see struggling have failed to upgrade their technology," she added.

This comes amid revelations that the Nairobi City County government owes some local media houses millions of shillings that the county collected as advertising fees.