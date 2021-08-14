Nairobi MCA Peter Imwatok in trouble over illegal firearm

​Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, who is charged with being in possession of a gun without a firearm certificate, will know his fate on August 24, 2021.After six witnesses testified in the case, Senior Resident Magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi found that Mr Imwatok had a case to answer. Mr Imwatok was accused of being in possession of a firearm without a certificate on September 10, 2017 at Galitos Restaurant in Nairobi’s Industrial Area. He was found in possession of a Ceska Pistol (S/No.820973) and 23 rounds of live ammunition of 9mm caliber.The Orange Democratic Movement MCA was also accused of forging a firearm certificate No7036 which he purported to be valid.He allegedly presented the fake firearm certificate to the police with an intention to deceive. The court directed the accused to file his written defence submissions before it makes a ruling.The accused urged the court to allow him to file his written defence submissions within a week. Mr Imwatok, who has denied all the four counts, is out on a Sh200,000 bond with one surety of the same amount.He was also given an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.[email protected]