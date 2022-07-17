Nairobi MCA candidate raises concerns after husband is abducted

A ward representative candidate in Nairobi has raised concerns after her husband was on Thursday, July 14 kidnapped by unknown assailants in Tausi Estate located along Kenyatta Road, in Kiambu County.

Ms Susan Makungu who is running for the Mlango Kubwa ward seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket said that police had only asked for her husband Mr James Mwangi Muthee’s details and were yet to inform the family of any progress.

In her statements to the police, Ms Makungu said that two cars, a Toyota Probox and a Toyota Fielder, blocked her husband’s way before picking him from a taxicab car he was driving in.

She reported the matter at Gatongora Police Station located along the Eastern bypass under OB number 12/16/7/22.

“Those who witnessed what had transpired saw how he was bundled into the Probox car and one of the men in the Toyota Fielder took over the taxi car which was later bundled near Kamakis,” she said.

Mr James Mwangi Muthee, the husband of Mlango Kubwa MCA candidate Susan Makungu. Photo credit: Pool

The Nation has established that Mr Muthee was a businessman based in Nairobi running a recruitment agency taking people abroad after linking them with various jobs.

The family is now requesting that anyone who will have information that will assist the family get to the bottom of the matter and find their kin, to make reports to any police station.

“I would ask anyone who might have information that may lead to finding my husband to make reports to the nearest police station,” said Ms Makungu.