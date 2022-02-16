Nairobi matatus to pay service charges to use termini

Public service vehicles (PSVs) in Nairobi will pay between Sh50 and Sh200 to enter new termini being put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

For taxis and saloon cars, the charge will be Sh50 per entry and boda bodas Sh20.

Matatus carrying up to 13 passengers will pay Sh50 per entry, She100 for 42-seaters and Sh200 for 43-seaters and above.

The new levies are contained in the amended Nairobi City County Finance Bill, 2021 tabled in the Nairobi County Assembly on Tuesday.

Nairobi County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Robert Mbatia said they have proposed amendments introducing service charges at four newly built PSV terminals.

The terminals include Green Park, Park Road, Desai and Fig Tree. Other terminals are being set up outside the city centre as part of the capital’s decongestion strategy.

The Desai and Park Road terminuses in Ngara will serve as drop-off and pick-up points for matatus now using Tea Room and Accra Road and ply Thika Road and long-distance matatus from the Mt Kenya region.

The Fig Tree terminus will be used for matatus using Waiyaki Way while Green Park will serve matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes.

Other terminals include Muthurwa-Ladhies for matatus plying the Jogoo and Lusaka roads routes, Globe Roundabout and one between Bunyala and Workshop Road for matatus plying the Mombasa Road, South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela and Machakos routes.

The Sh200 million Green Park terminal, for instance, can accommodate 6,000 matatus daily and over 200 at once.

Construction of Green Park and Fig Tree terminals ended last year, while the Desai and Park Road were completed in 2020.

“Further, the amendments will see the introduction of seasonal tickets (stickers) for PSVs which do not terminate within Nairobi City Centre or in the new PSV terminals,” said Mr Mbatia.

The new charges will see 13-seater matatus pay either Sh500 per month, Sh2,800 every six months or Sh5,000 annually to operate in the estate and terminals within.

“The 13-seater public service vehicles operating within the estates shall pay Sh500 per month as seasonal parking tickets while taxis on online applications shall be required to remit to the county Sh1,000 monthly,” he said.

Minibuses or 42-seater matatus will part with Sh800 per month, Sh4,000 for half a year or Sh7,500 annually while 43-seater matatus and above will be charged Sh1,000 per month, Sh5,000 every six months and Sh9,000 annually.

Owners of personal cars will continue paying Sh200 daily in parking fees in the city centre after the committee slashed the earlier proposed charge of Sh400.

The charge will also apply to Zone II, covering Westlands, Upper Hill, Community, Ngara, Highridge, Industrial area, Gigiri, Kilimani, Yaya centre, Milimani, Hurlingham, Lavington, Karen and Eastleigh, down from Sh300.

For Zone III, the charge will be Sh100 and not the earlier proposed Sh200 while on-street parking in Zone IV covering areas bordering other counties will cost Sh50 and not Sh100.

Sticker fees for private saloon vehicles have also been slashed, with a month’s season ticket going for Sh4,000 and not Sh7,000, which three-month stickers will cost Sh10,000, down from Sh18,000 earlier proposed.

A six-month sticker will go for Sh20,000, a reduction of Sh12,000, while an annual sticker will cost Sh35,000, down from Sh55,000.

“In this regard, it shall cost no more Sh4,000 to acquire a monthly seasonal parking ticket for a private saloon car, down from the proposed Sh7,000, while daily parking fee within the CBD shall be Sh200 and Sh100 in all other business zones,” Mr Mbatia said.

Towing charges have been capped at Sh1,000, putting brakes on the discretional levying of towing charges of at least Sh2,500.

“The committee has proposed that the maximum fee chargeable for towing be Sh1,000 thereby reducing the hue and cry which has been associated with the exorbitant towing charges imposed by the county,” he said.