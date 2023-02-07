Nairobi man who 'moved out' with lover's household items charged for burglary

A Somali national who allegedly broke into his ex-lover’s house and stole assorted household items worth Sh657, 500 was charged with burglary contrary to section 304 (2) of the penal code.

Mohamed Ali Abdulahi alias Masla is accused of breaking into Zuhura Faud Mohammed’s dwelling house in Pangani Estate in Nairobi with intent to steal where he allegedly stole the items on January 30th.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods after he was found with Sh79, 000 suspected to be proceeds of crime at the time of his arrest, and the items stolen from Ms. Mohammed’s house.

Ms Mohammed had securely locked her house before she left to visit her aunt, and upon return, she found the house had been broken into and the items stolen.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Mutunga of Makadara Law Courts and sought for lenient bail and bond terms through his lawyer.

The lawyer said the matter was a result of a disagreement between lovers and the complainant’s items were all recovered by the police. But the prosecution said an offence was committed nevertheless.

The police made an application to have the suspect denied bond owing to the fact that his nationality is not clearly established.

Corporal Hussein Hassan of Pangani police station told the court that the accused person started sending threatening messages to the complainant after the incident.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Cpl. Hassan said the suspect acquired a Kenyan national identity card in 2020 under mysterious circumstances and the same is under investigation.

The cop told the court that the suspect went to the USA in 2001 as a refugee together with his parents. He was later deported to Somalia in 2014 and ended up in Nairobi.

“The suspect’s nationality is questionable and how he acquired his national identity card in the year 2020 since both of his parents are US citizens. In the course of investigation, I have established that the accused is not a Kenyan citizen,” Cpl. Hassan stated in his affidavit.