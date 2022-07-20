Nairobi man shoots self dead after wife refused to take him back

A man shot himself dead after his estranged wife refused to reunite with him on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, who separated from his wife in September last year decided to visit her at her house in Haadi apartments in Muthangari in the afternoon to apologise to her and beg her to return to him but she declined.

“When the wife declined to forgive him, he removed his pistol and shot at himself. A glock pistol and one spent cartridge were recovered from the scene,” police said.

Meanwhile, three suspected robbers were last evening killed by detectives responding to reports of a planned robbery within Alfa Centre along Mombasa road.

According to the DCI, the three were part of an alleged gang of six that had earlier been spotted hovering around the area attempting to commit robbery at the same location for the second time.

A police report says that the suspects were spotted by the detectives and challenged to surrender but they declined.

“Instead they shot at the officers and a shootout ensued. Three of the thugs were fatally shot while the other three managed to escape,” the report adds.

Two pistols (a loaded barreta and a toy) were recovered from the scene alongside a Simoco SRP pocket phone, a HP Laptop, a hammer, a Somali sword and six assorted mobile phones.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the city mortuary.

Police are pursuing the remaining suspects.

In Kayole, 10 live and two rubber bullets, a blank beret, a pair of military boots, a blue jersey, one jungle belt, three jungle trousers and two jungle shirts were recovered from a rented house belonging to a tenant.

Police said the tenant, Ms Lucy Wanjiru Mwangi had been living at the house with her boyfriend until January this year when she left and has not returned.

Efforts to trace her bore no fruits prompting the landlady to break the door to clear the house for a new tenant.

In Transzoia, the body of a male police reservist was found dumped and hidden under dry sugarcane leaves in a sugar plantation.

The deceased, Evans Baraza had been deployed to the farm on patrol duties alongside his colleague Patrick Wekesa both from Kitale police station.

Police said the deceased had been lured to the plantation by a suspect named Khakalunga Kimaibendi but never returned.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and the deceased’s gun, a G3.

Elsewhere, a woman who is suspected to have taken off with her employer’s sh4million was arrested while seeking the services of a witchdoctor in Gachie, Kiambu county.

According to the DCI, Ms Miriam Mwelu who was accompanied to the witchdoctor by her partner Timothy Akoi was found naked at the witchdoctor’s house where she was allegedly seeking protection from arrest following her actions.