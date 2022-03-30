Nairobi man in court for smashing phone of woman who rejected him

A man who allegedly smashed his ex-girlfriend’s mobile phone while hurling insults at her after she dumped him was charged with causing chaos and malicious damage to property.

Justine Okari is accused of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by insulting the complainant at her workplace in a shop located in Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi on March 26.

He is also charged with willfully and unlawfully damaging her phone worth Sh20,000.

Okari is said to have gone to the shop to request the complainant to accompany him to his house along Ngong road, but she refused because they had broken up, owing to constant fighting.

He is said to have allegedly started insulting the complainant while threatening to kill her.

The suspect allegedly caused a commotion during which he allegedly snatched the complainant’s phone and smashed it on the floor.

Workers in nearby shops intervened and rescued the complainant.

At Kibera law courts, Okari denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tullel.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh100, 000.