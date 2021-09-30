Nairobi Expressway to cost Sh7bn more, but it's not State money - CS

Nairobi Expressway

The ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway on September 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The figure is higher than the $599 million (Sh65.2 billion) initial budget estimate provided by the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha).
  • CS Macharia says the Kenyan government has not put a single penny in the project, noting that this demonstrates the confidence the international investor community has in “our country”.
  • CS Macharia was accompanied by State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita, Technical Assistant to the President Mutahi Ngunyi and Transport PS Mwangi Maringa. 

The Nairobi Expressway will cost Sh7.6 billion more, but Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said it is not government money.

