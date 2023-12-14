Nairobi estates to go without water for two days

A section of Nairobi residents will be without water between Friday and Saturday due to an emergency shutdown of the Sasumua-Kabete pipeline.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) announced the shutdown on Thursday to facilitate repairs to major leaks along the pipeline that, if not contained, will lead to major landslides and further damage to the pipeline.

“The shutdown will start on Friday, December 15 from 7am to Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7am,” the statement said.

Some of the areas to be affected include areas along Waiyaki Way Road, James Gichuru Road, Dennis Pritt Road, Ngong Road, Lang'ata Road, Peponi Road, Kikuyu Road, Naivasha Road, Mbagathi and Riverside Drive.

Other areas include Lavington, Kilimani, Westlands, Parklands, Loresho, Kangemi, Uthiru, Karen, Kawangware and Ritura.

Areas in Lang'ata, Kibera, Dam Estate, Kileleshwa, Nyayo Highrise Kibera, Ngumo and Woodley Estates will also be affected.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to use their stored water sparingly during the interruption.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” said Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna in a statement.

Nairobi has been under water rationing since April 2017, forcing most residents to rely on borehole water or water supplied by vendors at exorbitant prices.

Only about 50 per cent of Nairobi residents have direct access to piped water, while the rest rely on water from kiosks, vendors, illegal connections or boreholes.