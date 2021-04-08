Nairobi County workers threaten to strike over medical cover impasse

  • Workers' union said their members are being turned away in facilities accredited to NHIF.
  • Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu said they are working closely with the Controller of Budget to resolve the stalemate.

Nairobi County government workers have threatened to down tools from tomorrow (Friday) over lack of medical cover.

