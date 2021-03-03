Nairobi County sets aside Sh246m for MCAs car grant

City Hall

City Hall, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi County Assembly has set aside Sh246 million in its supplementary budget to cater for car grant for its members, becoming the first assembly to implement the BBI carrot dangled by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

