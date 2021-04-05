Nairobi County Assembly to resume sittings on Tuesday

Nairobi County Assembly

Ward representatives are pictured during a session of the Nairobi County Assembly on December 3, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi County has continued to be the epicenter of Covid-19 contributing to at least 47 percent of positive cases reported countrywide.
  • Speaker Benson Mutura said they have a full in-tray as they are currently in the middle of budget-making process.

Nairobi County Assembly is set to resume its plenary sessions tomorrow (Tuesday) after a two-week recess, despite the assembly being hit hard by Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Class eight pupil who went missing found dead

  2. Tribunal overturns suspension of Jubilee MCAs

  3. Lamu mosque infuriated by Jay Z's T-shirt design

  4. Nairobi County Assembly to resume sittings on Tuesday

  5. Man in Mombasa torture video arrested

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.