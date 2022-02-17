Nairobi County Assembly grinds to a halt over cash control feud

Operations at the Nairobi County Assembly have halted due to inability to access funds held at its accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The cash-strapped assembly is yet to pay January salaries and remit statutory deductions on behalf of staff as a war for the control of finances at the House rages on.

The situation is so bad that internet connection has been cut, rendering virtual plenary sittings impossible. Reports indicate that other suppliers have also halted services to the assembly over unpaid dues.

Further, 85 ward reps face eviction from their offices, which the county is yet to pay for, as staff medical cover providers, the taxman and social security agencies await statutory deductions from the assembly.

“The assembly has generally been grounded and its operations frozen. We are currently unable to run our operations and are essentially stuck since we cannot pay for anything as CBK has unfairly frozen us out,” said Speaker Benson Mutura in a letter to CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge dated February 15, 2022.

At the centre of the paralysis is a tussle over rights to the assembly’s accounts held at CBK, which began in June last year after a court barred Mr Edward Gichana from exercising the functions of the office of the Clerk until a case facing him in court is heard and determined.

Speaker Mutura, who is also the assembly’s service board chairperson, is now blaming Mr Gichana’s refusal to hand over the Clerk’s office as well as surrender internet banking token rights for the assembly’s accounts at the CBK for the current financial woes.

According to the Speaker, the board appointed the deputy clerk in charge of Legislative Affairs, Ms Ada Onyango, as acting clerk in light of the court order.

However, attempts to have Ms Onyango assume the responsibilities of the assembly’s accounting officer and account rights holder bore no fruit.

This is after the CBK responded to the assembly’s request with a list of requirements to facilitate onboarding the new acting clerk as the assembly’s accounting officer and account rights holder.

One of the requirements was that Mr Gichana had to physically present himself before the bank to surrender the internet banking token to facilitate smooth handover.

Despite several letters to Mr Gichana, claimed Mr Mutura, he allegedly refused to present himself or surrender the token despite being out of office for seven months.

“As a consequence, the acting clerk had no control of the assembly’s accounts at CBK for the seven months, primarily because Mr Gichana wilfully refused to help the board comply with CBK’s stringent requirements,” he said.

And on December 20, 2021, the assembly was served with orders restraining Ms Onyango from acting as clerk, leading to the appointment of Mr Gavin Castro in her place.

The assembly embarked on a similar process but were met with the same response by CBK.

The assembly roped in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on January 14, 2022 to help and Mr Gichana was summoned over non-cooperation and unwillingness to expedite the handover of account rights.

“Upon facing non-cooperation from CBK, Mr Gichana was released on police cash bail for theft by servant and being in unlawful possession of the CBK’s token as well as refusing to surrender it as requested,” he said.

On January 17, 2022, the assembly wrote back to the CBK detailing the difficulties it had faced in trying to get Mr Gichana to cooperate. However, Mr Mutura said, the letter has not been responded to.

Another letter was written on January 21, 2022 to the director detailing the crisis at the assembly.

“This further letter too has not been responded to or the status of our request made known to us,” said Mr Mutura.

A team from the assembly visited the CBK and were informed that the bank would not change its position.

The assembly went to court and the CBK argued that they had not exhausted all the mechanisms available to them for the redress of the matter.

The Speaker is now seeking Mr Njoroge’s intervention to solve the worsening financial crisis, saying they feel unfairly treated by the director of banking services.

“The purpose of this letter is to bring the foregoing to your attention and to request for your urgent intervention…,” he said.

Reached for comment, Mr Gichana said he did not want to be involved in the wars at the assembly, adding that he handed over and left everything in place.