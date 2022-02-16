Nairobi County Assembly cited for Sh14m in unsupported pending bills

The Nairobi County Assembly is on the spot over procurement irregularities, with pending bills totalling Sh14.4 million accumulated without documentary support.

A special audit by the office of the Auditor-General revealed that of the Sh31 million in pending bills accrued by the assembly in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 financial years, only Sh16.6 million was eligible.

Instead of clearing the eligible debt, the audit noted, the assembly paid only Sh8.2 million, leaving an outstanding balance of Sh8.3 million as of April 30, 2021.

This happened despite the National Treasury releasing a total of Sh2.43 billion in the two financial years under review.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said the assembly provided pending bills transactions valued at Sh26.2 million, with another Sh4.9 million in outstanding supplier credits and historical overpayments.

However, the assembly did not disclose Sh7.5 million in the financial statements.

Only supporting documents for transactions amounting to Sh18 million were provided for the special audit review.

The audit confirmed transactions amounting to Sh17 million were made with budgetary provisions and procurement plans while a balance of Sh12.7 million was not supported with any form of documentation from either the county assembly or the suppliers.

“The special audit could not confirm the completeness, presentation and disclosure of the total pending bills amounting to Sh26 million for the County Assembly of Nairobi as at June 30, 2020, and subsequent settlement including the unsettled balance as at April 30, 2021,” the audit report says.

The assembly was also faulted for failing to clear pending bills amounting to Sh11 million that should have been paid as the first charge.

The debts were still outstanding as of April 30, 2021, contrary to regulation 41(2) of the Public Finance Management Regulations, 2015.

The affected suppliers included various law firms for legal services (Sh6.3 million), Deloitte Consultancy (Sh1.26 million), Nation Media Group (Sh1 million) and lawyer Muthomi Karanja (Sh1.8 million).

On the flip side, the audit said the debt owed to various suppliers had decreased by Sh5.6 million or 15 percent from a reported balance of Sh36.6 million as of June 30, 2018.

But the assembly was faulted for several institutional irregularities including non-payment of approved pending bills and poor record-keeping.

It was also cited for starting a new project without clearing old ones first or without appropriations and budget provisions, and a weak budgeting system where pending bills are not included in the subsequent year’s budget.