Nairobi City Water and sewerage company supply chain manager loses bid to stop transfer 

A judge has declined to stop the transfer of the supply chain manager to Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company stating that the organisation must be allowed the flexibility to manage its human resource function without undue intervention from the courts.

Further, Employment and Labour Relations court judge James Rika said Mr Benedict Kiema Kavua who has challenged his transfer to another department, failed to demonstrate that departmental transfer and re-designation, was in fundamental breach of the terms and conditions of service.

Job designation is not cast in bronze, the judge said adding that transfer and designation of employees, is a managerial prerogative.

“Courts will not interfere with the exercise of this prerogative, unless it is shown that it has been exercised in bad faith, irrationally, maliciously, illegally or contrary to the contract,” Justice Rika said.

Mr Kavua has challenged his transfer saying he is a qualified supply chain professional, licenced to practice as such, by the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management.

He said the new position he has been directed to move to, has no relation with his profession, yet he joined the company on the strength of his professional qualifications.

The managing director of the city water company Mr Nahashon Njuguna had opposed the application arguing that it was the mandate of the employer to transfer and reassign employees’ roles.

Mr Njuguna stated that an employee can be required to serve in any part of the country and Mr Kavua’s contract provided that he can be transferred to any part of the country.

Further, the court heard that the position Mr Kavua held and the one he has been moved to, are managerial positions.

Mr Njuguna said the company has moved various managers to different managerial roles, within the organisation.

In the ruling, Justice Rika said the company had shown that it is within the employment policy, to transfer and re-designate employees, particularly those in management.

The judge said other managers have been transferred to different portfolios within the organisation and Mr Kavua’s transfer and re-designation is not an isolated, or new occurrence.

The judge noted that the regional manager- informal settlements was transferred to manager, non-revenue water, the position Mr Kavua was refusing to move to. The customer relations manager was been moved to human resource manager, the court pointed out.