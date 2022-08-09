Nairobi CBD deserted as Kenyans close shop for vote

The streets of Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday remained deserted Tuesday as Kenyans stayed away on election day.

Usually, the streets of the city are full of people carrying out their daily businesses.

The Kenya National Archives, which is usually packed with people, was left almost empty on Tuesday.

Shops, supermarkets, and businesses were closed along the streets.

Not even hawkers were seen selling their wares.

The ever-busy Luthuli Avenue was also virtually empty, with just a few boda boda riders hanging around hoping to get some customers.

Photo credit: Kevin Cheruiyot | Nation Media Group

Luthuli Avenue is known for shops selling electronics at affordable prices and usually attracts many customers.

The situation was similar at Kencom House, where Nairobi residents mainly board buses heading to Upper hill, Kenyatta National Hospital, Kawangware, and Satellite routes.

A few buses at the Kencom Stage were parked waiting for passengers for long periods, which was unusual.

Kimathi Street, Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, and Marikiti Market along Haile Selassie Avenue were also deserted.

Nairobi has a population of four million people, according to the 2019 census. However, half of the population has been registered as voters.