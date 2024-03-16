Nairobi Business Community: President Ruto taxes, county askaris hurting trade

Punitive Kenya Revenue and Counterfeit Authorities, brutal City askaris and lack of enough trading spaces were on Friday cited as the major challenges affecting the Nairobi Business Community.

The issues emerged as both the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Party closed ranks to attend the NBC prayer meeting that was held in Nyamakima.

Leaders from both divides promised to jointly agitate for business-friendly policies that will increase the elasticity of profit margins.

Related PREMIUM How rogue county staff steal from public coffers News

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro conceded that the traders were playing against harassment by both the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Counterfeit Authority that, the traders complained, were being harsh on taxation regimes and condemnation of their goods as fake.

Starehe MP Amos Mwago said the activities of the city askaris’ brute force and KRA’s tax appetite were defeating the bottom up economic model that President William Ruto rode onto power by advocating as its core actualization agenda.

Others in attendance were Governor Johnson Sakaja and his deputy Mr Njoroge Muchiri, Wiper Democratic Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, among others.

Mr Sakaja said the coming together of both political formations in support of traders was a testament that “there is a God in heaven who is bigger than politics”.

Mr Musyoka recalled how after the 2007 General Election the NBC had packaged itself as a political outfit “that made my political life and that of opposition chief Raila Odinga difficult in the capital city”.

It was then feared that the business community had been infiltrated by radical outlawed groupings.

Nyamakima traders’ plight had played a pivotal role in President William Ruto’s win in the August 9, 2022 General Election where then President Uhuru Kenyatta was blasted as anti-small businesses, especially through tax regimes and crackdowns on alleged counterfeits.

He was accused of presiding over a government that was out to cripple Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) otherwise referred to as ‘Hustlers’ so as to promote tycoons under the ‘dynasty’ tag.

Mr Sakaja remembered that the Uhuru administration even branded vuvuzelas as counterfeit and proceeded to destroy them “but this journey so far, it is Ebenezer worth of this great altar that has even been anointed with holy oil”.

Other key prayer items as presented by area Member of the County Assembly Mr Mwaniki Kwenya to the presiding Bishop Harrisson Ng’ang’a of the Christian Foundation Fellowship was that City askaris become civilised and treat the business community with dignity.

Also prayed for was revisiting and actualising the Hustler Nation dream in the city where bodaboda, mkokoteni, and mama mboga will be allowed to go about their activities without being subjected to punitive arrests, confiscation of their wares and prosecutions.

Mr Kwenya added that “Nairobi needs regularized markets in strategic places to embrace more traders, asking that every Monday of each month be declared an NBC as prayer day.

Mr Oparanya said what has been lacking to help the traders thrive is the lack of a caring government that well understood the importance of SMEs to the nation in terms of wealth creation.

“I urge Mr Nyoro to ensure that in future you do not make Finance Bills that limit instead of promoting SMEs potential,” he said.

Mr Nyoro promised the traders a stronger shilling to keep their businesses competitive “and I can assure you our President is on that case and directing all hands on the dek to make it real”.

Mr Nyoro added that “the falling prices of fuel is another indicator that behind the scenes the economy is being fixed and with it presenting huge reliefs that are increasing disposable incomes for the benefit of the business community”.

He said the country must move from an import to a producer economy hence creating opportunities for local investors as it models itself to achieve what the Asian Tigers achieved to become surplus economies.

He said the budget will be more tilted to encourage a producer and manufacturing economy, offering himself to be the bridge between the traders and the power centre for easy addressing of their day-to-day operational challenges.

Mr Musyoka urged the traders to remain strong in the face of the raging economic storms affecting the business fraternity.

Mr Sakaja promised to ensure “the running battles between my askaris and traders will be a thing of the past” and “my administration will not be remembered for being rulers and regulators but as partners with Nairobi residents.

Mr Mwago declared Mr Musyoka, Sakaja, Oparanya and Mr Nyoro as future presidents and who had no choice but to align themselves with the cause of hustlers on Nairobi streets if they aspired to make it happen.