Nairobi BRT system is for electric buses only, says PS Hinga

A Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) station under construction along Thika Road at Safari Park footbridge by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in this photo taken on June 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

The rollout of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, aimed at transforming transport in Nairobi, is finally starting to take shape.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nairobi BRT system is for electric buses only - PS Hinga

  2. PRIME How political goodwill brought peace inTurkwel, Kainuk

  3. Police in Kwale nab man on the run after killing his wife

  4. PRIME How blame games delayed response to Mandera Shabaab attack

  5. Bomet school’s teaching model incorporates locals

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.