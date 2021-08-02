Nairobi, Athi water bosses risk arrest over sewage menace

NCWSC boss Nahashon Muguna

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Nahashon Muguna gestures during an interview at the company's headquarters in Industrial Area, Nairobi, on May 5, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has given them two weeks to fix the problem.

Nairobi water company managing director Nahashon Muguna and Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Michael Thuita risk arrest for not repairing sewer lines in the city.

