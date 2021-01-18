Mutura paves way for Anne Mwenda to take over as Nairobi governor

Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura on Monday vacated the office, paving the way for Deputy Governor Anne Mwenda to take over.

Mr Mutura, who has been serving in that capacity since last December, following Mike Sonko’s impeachment, now returns to his Assembly Speaker position.

The governor’s office will remain vacant until Ms Mwenda is sworn in as expected this week.

Speaking during the ceremony at the governor’s office in Nairobi, Mr Mutura explained that his assumption of office on December 21 was based on Article 182 (5) of the Constitution.

The county government lacked a substantive deputy governor who would have occupied the office, hence the need for him to step in.

Substantive governor

Ms Mwenda was sworn in last week as Nairobi’s substantive deputy governor.

Following that development, Article 182 (2) of the Constitution will apply.

It states that if a vacancy occurs in the office of a governor, the deputy governor shall assume office for the remainder of the governor’s term.

“Accordingly, I now relinquish my acting as the Governor of Nairobi, resume my duty as the Speaker and allow Ms Mwenda to assume the office of the governor in a substantive manner,” said Mr Mutura.

He added: “I assumed this office in an acting capacity in accordance with the law but, during that period, several developments have occurred, which have directly affected my continued holding of the position. I assure the incoming governor of our full support as the county assembly.”

Mwenda’s promise

Ms Mwenda pledged to steer clear of politics and stick to service delivery.

She also reiterated that she will work closely with both the assembly and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), whose Director-General is Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi.

Her first task in office, she said, is a public engagement to invite views on the state of service delivery in the city and how to improve it, in partnership with the assembly.

“I once again affirm that I will lead from the front in heeding the call of the President to radically improve provision of services in the city,” she said.

“We are alive to the needs of the people and, as such, it is critical that the early successes seen over the last few months are replicated in all sectors.”

