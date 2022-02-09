Muthaiga–Kiambu road to be closed for four days

Motorists who ply Nairobi’s Muthaiga–Kiambu route may spend longer hours on the road after the Kenya Highway Authority (Kenha) announced that the road will be closed for four days.

In a notice issued Tuesday, Kenha said that the busy road will be closed from 6am Saturday February 12 until Tuesday February 15 to facilitate the construction of a footbridge at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The agency has advised motorists to use alternative routes to reach their respective destinations.

Public Notice: Temporary Closure of Muthaiga - Kiambu Road pic.twitter.com/uoOynAh4Vl — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) February 8, 2022

In December, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) invited members of the public to submit oral or written comments as the government inched closer to dualling Kiambu Road.

The government plans to dual the road from the Muthaiga interchange to Ndumberi via Kiambu town, a distance of 15 kilometres. It will then connect to the Ruiru-Uplands and Githunguri-Kimende roads.

The move follows rapid real-estate development along the corridor, which has resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow single-lane road during rush hour.

Kenha had in 2019 hired two firms to prepare designs and a feasibility study for a dual-carriage road to run along the affluent Muthaiga and Runda estates as well as Karura Forest.

Among the recommendations from residents was that the road ought to have non-motorised transport routes, given that it mainly runs through residential areas.