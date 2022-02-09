Muthaiga–Kiambu road to be closed for four days

Vehicles on Kiambu Road, which is classified as Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road (B32) by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). It will be developed into a dual carriageway.

Photo credit: File | Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Motorists who ply Nairobi’s Muthaiga–Kiambu route may spend longer hours on the road after the Kenya Highway Authority (Kenha) announced that the road will be closed for four days. 

