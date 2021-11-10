Motorists to start using Sh17bn Western Bypass in December - CS Macharia

The 15-kilometre Nairobi Western Bypass, which is being constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will be ready for use by motorists at the end of this year.

This was announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, who said the road will be a game changer in urban mobility.

It starts in Gitaru through Wangige and Ndenderu, then terminates at Ruaka.

"This is one of the most important projects we have ever done and we are working closely with the contractor to make sure they complete the project within the timeline given, which is end of December," Macharia said during an inspection tour of the western bypass last week.

He said the ring road that passes through small towns is expected to ease traffic congestion in Nairobi through provision of alternative route for motorists travelling from western Kenya and heading to the central region.

According to CS Macharia, Nairobi will be elevated to the same status with other global metropolises upon completion of the road.

"This road will connect everybody around the city of Nairobi. It will divert traffic from going through the city and it is key to easing congestion," he said.

He said the bypass that is linked to major ring roads serving the capital will reduce travel time for motorists travelling from western and Rift valley regions and heading to central Kenya.

"We will have new investors coming to put new business premises along this corridor which will boost the economy of this area, "he added.

Othe China-built roads in Nairobi include the southern, eastern and northern bypasses.