Moses Wetang'ula urges scouts members to be at helm in positively impacting lives

The World Scout Parliamentary Union (WSPU) Kenya Chapter on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula.

The delegation presented the Mantle accorded to them for hosting the Eleventh General Assembly to Mr Wetang'ula who is the patron of the Association. They also presented goodwill messages to the Speaker from the just concluded Tenth WSPU General Assembly in Jeonju, Republic of South Korea.

Mr Wetang'ula urged members of the Scouts Association to lead by example and endeavor to emulate the spirit of the late Mother Teresa who globally did enormous humanitarian and charitable works voluntarily.

“The Scout Movement has since time immemorial been in the forefront in impacting life skills among all age groups. I urge you members to continue seeking areas of mutual interests with other caucus in Parliament for possible areas of collaboration,” Speaker Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker promised to ensure that the 13th Parliament works with WSPU to achieve the association’s goals.

“Whenever we host WSPU meetings, Parliament will give support to showcase Kenya’s history in the scouting journey,” he said.

Dagoretiti Sout MP John Kiarrie who is also the President of WSPU Kenya and also the first Vice President globally said there is need to review the existing Scouts Act in order to align it to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 so as to incorporate activities of the Association in the devolved units.

“Kenya was privileged to be the first ever African nation to be accorded the opportunity to host the WSPU General Assembly since the Scout Movement inception in 1991,” said Mr Kiarie.

The lawmaker revealed that the Association will be engaging in tree planting activities in Kirinyanga and Nyeri counties this coming weekend in bid to mitigate effects of climate change.

The WSPU Kenya Chapter informed the Speaker that as their Patron, he will be treated to an Investiture Ceremony; a routine event for the Scouts Movement for oath taking.

The tenth WSPU General Assembly took place early this month in Jeonju, Republic of South Korea where Kenya was privileged to be given the opportunity to host the first ever WSPU General Assembly in Africa come 2025.

The Kenyan delegation who attended the WSPU General Assembly in South Korea comprised Kenyan Ambassador to Korea Mwende Mwinzi, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, representatives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Rainforest Alliance, the National Police Service among other representatives.

The Parliamentary Scouts Caucus also held a meeting in Parliament on Wednesday to deliberate on the events of the 10thWSPU General Assembly and forge the way forward for the Association.



