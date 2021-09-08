More woes for city residents as water supply to be cut off, again

Water vendor

A vendor fills up at a watering point in Kibra on August 25. Nairobi residents are forced to contend with water rationing, dry taps and expensive deliveries by bowsers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A section of Nairobi residents will go without water between Thursday and Friday as a result of a shut down of water supply pipeline along Waiyaki Way at the Kabete Water Treatment Plant.

