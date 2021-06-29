More suffering for Nairobians on expressway route as water supply cut off, again

The construction of the Sh62 billion Nairobi expressway carries other, non-cash costs.

From road closures and diversions to disrupted water supply, the suffering of residents and institutions on the 27.1km double-decker highway continues.

Not a week goes by without key government institutions issuing a public notice of either a section of a certain road being closed or water supplies being disrupted for days.

On Tuesday, as has become the norm every other month since work on the highway began late last year, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said it will shut down water supply on Waiyaki Way for 24 hours.

“NCWSC will shut down the water supply pipeline along Waiyaki Way from Kabete Water Treatment Works on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 6am to Thursday, 1 July 2021 at 6am,” the notice said.

The disruption will facilitate the interconnection of the new and old water pipelines at the junction of Waiyaki Way and James Gichuru Road to enable the release of the road section between Nairobi School and the junction to the expressway contractor, NCWSC said.

Areas to be affected include estates on Waiyaki Way, Rhagta Road, Parklands Road and Church Road in Westlands, Highridge and Parklands.

Others are Nairobi School, M.P. Shah Hospital, Muguga Green Estate, Sarit Centre and surrounding estates.

Constant water shortages

NCWSC has appealed to affected customers to use whatever water they have sparingly as it works to restore the supply.

The relocation of water pipes because of ongoing work on the expressway has been blamed for constant water shortages in city estates.

NCWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna in January said the expressway project has especially hurt major supply chains in the city.

In April and June, residents on Mombasa Road and the entire central business district were cut-off from water supply when pipes were damaged by China Road and Bridge Corporation, which is building the expressway.

In June, the water company said the relocation of water pipes was 90 percent complete and assured the public that normal supply would be restored.

The latest disruption comes just a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the temporary closure of two Nairobi roads starting on Monday, June 28, to allow for work on the expressway to continue.

KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia said they would close the Capital Centre access on Mombasa Road for 20 days, from June 28-July 17, and the ramp on Waiyaki Way to Forest Road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for 34 days from June 28 to August 1.

The road work is also likely to affect power supply in various estates.

Toll charges

The elevated road will run from Mlolongo to the junction of James Gichuru Road and Waiyaki Way in Westlands through the city centre.

The dual carriageway will have 10 interchanges, including the SGR terminus at JKIA, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass and Enterprise Road.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, will operate the road for 27 years so the company building it can recoup its money through toll fees.

The toll charges will be dollar-based to cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses.

The fees are projected to generate Sh302.5 billion, offering the Chinese firm an annual profit of Sh3.9 billion.

Motorists will have the option of using the expressway to escape the heavy traffic beneath it at a fee or toll charges.

Kenyans will be expected to pay between Sh100 and Sh1,550 in toll charges, depending on the size of the vehicle and distance covered.

The expressway is a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way.