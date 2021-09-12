More families homeless after Makadara demolitions

The ghosts of demolitions by private developers have once again hit Nairobi County, with at least eight more families left homeless after their houses were torn down last week.

The county-owned houses in Makadara NCC RH1 Estate in Maringo, Makadara sub-county, were demolished by a group of hired youths as armed police offered kept guard.

Hamza/Maringo MCA Mark Ndung’u said the private developer claimed to have signed a lease agreement with the defunct city council in 1982 yet the affected families have been living there since the 1950s.

He said that the private developer, a daughter of a former Nairobi councilor, obtained a “suspicious” court order and used it to evict the tenants.

Some of the houses that were demolished at Makadara NCC RH1 Estate in Maringo, Makadara sub-county, Nairobi, last week. Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

Mr Ndung’u alleged that the dates in the alleged lease agreement may have been backdated hence the need for an investigation into the matter.

“The lease agreement was signed in 1982 yet the private developer is only about 50 years old. Did she sign the agreement while below 18 ?”

Nairobi County’s Chief Valuer Isaac Nyoike, in a letter dated September 3, 2021, disowned the lease agreement by the private developer, saying it is “suspicious”.

“The properties are held under former City Council of Nairobi leases. However, the process of obtaining the leases is doubtful. Kindly, therefore, suspend the account until further notice,” he said in the letter to the chief accountant (rates).

Nairobi County Chief Valuer Isaac Nyoike. He has disowned the lease agreement by the private developer claiming ownership of property in Maringo, Makadara sub-county. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Ndung’u further raised concerns over increased cases of private developers using “suspect” court orders to evict bona fide owners from their properties in the area.

He cited a case of 4,000 traders at Uhuru Market off Jogoo Road, whose stalls were demolished in April by a private developer claiming ownership of the land.

The developments forced action by ward representative and area MP George Aladwa, who obtained court orders stopping the eviction of the traders.

“I am calling upon this assembly to inquire about the issue to prevent more demolitions. There is no way one can be given a lease for county-owned houses while the original tenants have the cards,” he said.

The aftermath of demolitions at Makadara NCC RH1 Estate in Maringo, Makadara sub-county, Nairobi, last week. Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

Disputes over the contested piece of land ensued in 2011 when the private developer and tenants headed to court.

The tenants won the case in a ruling delivered on February 15, 2011 by Judge P.G Waweru.