Moja Expressway warns motorists against paying toll attendants directly

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) that manages the Nairobi Expressway, has warned motorists to stop paying toll attendants through M-Pesa.

In a public notice, Moja Expressway, which will operate the road for 27 years to recoup through toll fees the money spent to build it, said that paying toll fees by sending money to toll attendants amounts to subverting the law.

It said that one of their attendants was cleared to receive money on behalf of the company and asked motorists to report such incidents.

“Kindly take note, toll attendants are not permitted to receive toll fees on their personal mobile money accounts. Please help us serve you better by reporting such unauthorised transactions to us via our hotline,” the notice read.

The road, which is on a trial run, has seen over 31,000 vehicles use it every day, according to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia

He said the expressway had significantly reduced traffic snarl-ups on the busy Mombasa Road following its commissioning.

Trial run

In May, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the trial run would enable his administration to identify sections of the road that needed to be polished up before its official launch.

The warning comes just days after Transport Principal Secretary Paul Mwangi Maringa disclosed that some motorists were using the road but refusing to make payments at exit points claiming they didn’t have money.

Last week, the expressway witnessed a traffic snarl-up that lasted almost three hours as motorists tried to avoid Mombasa Road due to an accident.

The tailback started in Syokimau and stretched to Mlolongo, with motorists complaining that they spent more time on the expressway because paying took longer than expected.

This, according to the PS, has compelled the ministry to embark on an ‘aggressive’ campaign to educate Kenyans on how to use the expressway.

“Cash payments take 45 seconds minimum and at the exits, people claim they don’t have money or enough money,” the PS said.

There are three modes of payment – electronic toll collection (ETC), manual toll collection (MTC) and cash. Motorists are not allowed to pay via mobile money.

According to Moja Expressway, mobile money payments were avoided because cash transactions are quicker and that M-Pesa payments would result in traffic congestion at toll points.

Meanwhile, PS Maringa said that cards for toll payments will be made available at supermarkets and petrol stations and payments would be processed within three seconds.

Exempt from paying tolls

The expressway, whose construction started in October 2019, opened to the public on a trial basis two weeks ago. Motorists pay between Sh115 and Sh1,550 to use the 27km highway depending on the distance travelled and the size of the vehicle. Ambulances, police and military vehicles will be exempt from paying tolls.

Motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and tuktuks are not allowed on the highway. Also prohibited are pedestrians and skaters. Others prohibited are wheelbarrows and handcarts. Motorists are also banned from driving on the emergency lane.

Overloading is also not allowed and drivers with oversized loads must apply at the Expressway Plaza three days in advance.