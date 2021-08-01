Mohamed Badi: Include NMS workers in insurance cover plan

NMS boss Mohamed Badi

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi during an interview in his office on December 18, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Wabala

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has requested the National Treasury to include its staff in the civil servants and National Youth Service insurance programme to cushion those on the frontline fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

