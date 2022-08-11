Mob assaults IEBC official at Starehe constituency tallying centre 

A man was on Wednesday night attacked and assaulted by a mob at Jamhuri High School- the Starehe constituency tallying centre after he was suspected to have sneaked in an open ballot box.

The charged mob who are supporters of political candidates from both divides beat the man and tore his clothes accusing him of trying to rig the elections.

The man claimed to be a presiding officer from St Peters Clevers polling station and was holding an open ballot box containing election materials.

Security officers held him at the tallying centre for hours from 10:30pm Wednesday night until around 2 am Thursday.

Police at the centre later said they have established that the man is indeed an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official contracted to work as a presiding officer and was queuing outside with other officials when the mob attacked him.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Agents and observers also protested that the tallying at the centre has been slow since yesterday.

Out of 250 polling stations, only 130 stations had tallied by Thursday morning.