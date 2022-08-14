Missing results hitch hits verification of Nairobi County results

Delay has hit the announcement of governor, woman rep and senator results from Nairobi County over missing tallies from some polling stations.

Governor and woman representative results (hard copy) from five polling stations in Starehe Constituency are missing, according to IEBC officials.

Senator results are also missing from six polling stations in the same constituency.

At the same time, results from Mathare, the last constituency out of the 17 in Nairobi County, are yet to be verified and announced.

Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo on Sunday morning said that they will be adding an estimate of the missing votes to the second candidate with the most votes to see if they would make a difference.

If they don't, he will declare the winning candidates of the three top county seats.

According to unconfirmed reports the deputy returning officer of Starehe Constituency was seized by police on Friday over three missing ballot boxes at Jamhuri High School.