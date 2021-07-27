MCSK CEO Milcah Mulati, two others charged with fraud

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The three denied conspiring with others to forge agreements for the sale of nine cars to third parties between April 1 and November 30, 2018.

The chief executive of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) was Tuesday charged in court in connection to the fraudulent sale of the company’s vehicles in 2018.

