Nairobi MCAs now want to grill NMS officers on funds allocated

The director general of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Major General Mohamed Abdalla Badi.

  • The ward representatives raised concerns that the Major General Mohamed Badi-led agency had failed to submit quarterly reports for the past nine months as is required by law.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) now want Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) officials to appear before various committees to respond to queries on expenditure of its allocations.

