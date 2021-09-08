Mbagathi Hospital nurse found with heroin, says DCI

DCI detectives have arrested a Mbagathi Hospital nurse for being in possession of 60 pellets of heroin.

The suspect, 42-year-old Beatrice Awuor, is believed to have been preparing to ingest the pellets of the highly addictive drug for shipment to an unknown destination, DCI says..

Detectives said they busted her after receiving a call on the DCI hotline revealing her plot.

When sleuths arrived at the nurse's home in Kayole estate, they ransacked the house and recovered her passport and two others belonging to Caroline Adongo Mubiji and Risper Auma Ochieng, who are believed to be her accomplices.

“The sleuths managed to identify one of the passports as that of a drug trafficker who has an ongoing case in court,” the agency said.

Also recovered from the house was the nurse’s job identification card and a digital weighing scale which detectives believed was used to measure the drugs.

Additionally, several khaki envelopes in different sizes, small plastic bottles, two cheque books, and eight mobile phones were recovered from the house.