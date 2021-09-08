Mbagathi Hospital nurse found with heroin, says DCI

Heroin seized in a previous drug bust by police. DCI detectives say they found the drugs at the nurse's home in Kayole.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

DCI detectives have arrested a Mbagathi Hospital nurse for being in possession of 60 pellets of heroin.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.